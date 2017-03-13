James Neal scored at 2:11 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the slumping Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

With the Predators on a power play, Neal made a head fake at the right faceoff dot and drifted toward the low slot before firing a wrist shot by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the far side.

Neal’s goal was his 20th of the season. He has scored in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 22-24.

Just 12 seconds before Winnipeg’s Dustin Byfuglien was whistled for hooking at 1:37 to set up Nashville’s game-winner, Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne denied Finnish countryman Patrik Laine on a breakaway from just outside the crease after Laine stickhandled through all three Predators skaters on the ice.

Rinne finished with 30 saves.

Austin Watson, Mike Fisher, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville in its second consecutive win.

Blake Wheeler, Byfuglien, Laine and Joel Armia scored for Winnipeg, which has lost four straight. Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

Wheeler scored the game’s first goal at 3:40 of the opening period.

On a Jets power play, Mark Scheifele had the puck above the left circle and found Wheeler at the centre of the blue line, where he beat Rinne with a slap shot through traffic.

Byfuglien made it 2-0 at 12:11.

Nikolaj Ehlers carried the puck around the Nashville net and found Byfuglien just outside the crease on the right side for a one-timer Watson scored 23 seconds later.

Anthony Bitetto started the puck up ice and found Watson in the neutral zone. He carried the puck into the Winnipeg zone before a toe-drag move at the right faceoff dot set up his wrist shot high to the stick side of Hellebuyck.

Fisher tied it at 2 with 10.6 seconds remaining in the first on a backhand from the low slot off a nice pass from Craig Smith.

Forsberg made it 3-2 only 19 seconds into the second.

Johansen carried the puck into the Winnipeg zone on the right side on a 2-on-1 with Forsberg. Johansen’s pass was behind Forsberg, but the Swede was able to corral it and beat Hellebuyck with a wrist shot to the stick side.

The Jets regained the lead when Laine scored his 33rd of the season at 3:38 of the second and Armia followed at 8:39.

Johansen tied it 4-all at 4:23 of the third.

From the high slot, Forsberg found Johansen on the right side, where he was able to lift a shot from a tough angle over Hellebuyck, and the puck just crossed the goal line.

NOTES: With a goal and an assist, Johansen has 18 points in 13 career games against the Jets. ... Nashville D Roman Josi has four assists in his last three games. ... The Jets have allowed at least one power-play goal in each of their last three games.

UP NEXT

Jets: At the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Predators: At the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

