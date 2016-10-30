Brock Nelson and Shane Prince each had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, and the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 Sunday night.

Travis Hamonic, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored, and Nikolay Kulemin, Nick Leddy and Dennis Seidenberg each had two assists to help the Islanders snap a two-game skid.

Jake Gardiner scored for the Maple Leafs and Jhonas Enroth finished with 30 saves. Toronto lost its sixth straight on the road (0-3-3).

After Gardiner scored 50 seconds into the third to pull the Maple Leafs to 2-1, Prince and Nelson scored 2:39 apart to stretch new York’s lead to three.

The Islanders honoured former fan-favourite Matt Martin with a video tribute during a stoppage in the opening period. It was the first time Martin played against them since signing with Toronto in the off-season.

