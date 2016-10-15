Eric Staal and Chris Stewart each got their first goal with Minnesota since being acquired in the off-season, helping the Wild overcome a two-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Saturday night.

Stewart scored to start the comeback and assisted on Matt Dumba’s power-play goal that tied it, then Staal made it 3-2 as the Wild erased the 2-0 deficit with a three-goal second period.

Devan Dubnyk made 14 saves for Minnesota, which is now 14-0-2 in its home openers at the Xcel Energy Center. Jonas Brodin added a goal for the Wild.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Mark Schiefele scored for Winnipeg. Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots for the Jets.

Minnesota dropped its opener under new coach Bruce Boudreau at St. Louis on Thursday and was booed off the home ice following the first period Saturday after Wheeler tipped home a shot from Dustin Byfuglien with 2.6 seconds left.

The Wild came out stronger in the second and outshot Winnipeg 12-2 in the period.

Stewart was known for his energy when he arrived in Minnesota via trade in 2015 and helped the Wild to the Western Conference semifinals. Stewart played 56 games for Boudreau in Anaheim last season, scoring eight goals with 12 assists.

The big forward’s shot from left of the crease deflected off Ehlers’ skate and crossed the line before Hutchinson swiped the puck away. After a quick review, the officials’ call stood as a good goal.

Schiefele’s goal with 18.7 seconds left stood after a video review determined Mathieu Perrault didn’t cause goaltender interference after crashing into Dubnyk.

NOTES: Jets F Bryan Little missed the game with a lower body injury sustained in the season opener. Coach Paul Maurice told reporters the injury doesn’t require surgery, but Little is out indefinitely. ... With Little out, Maurice shuffled his lines and No. 2 overall draft pick Patrik Laine was on the first line after scoring in his NHL debut. Laine played with Schiefele and captain Blake Wheeler. Alexander Burmistrov took Little’s spot in the lineup and centred the third line. ... The Wild will honour Jacob Wetterling, the 11-year-old boy abducted from nearby St. Joseph in 1989, and the Wetterling family during their first three home games. The Wild players will wear Wetterling’s No. 11 on their helmets during the first three home games. Zach Parise and his wife, Alicia, also announced an $11,000 donation to the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.

UP NEXT:

Jets: Winnipeg returns home on Monday against Boston.

Wild: Minnesota continues its three-game homestand Tuesday against Los Angeles.

