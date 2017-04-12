Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this March 26, 2016, file photo, Arizona Coyotes coach Dave Tippett points and yells at referee Ian Walsh. (AP)
In this March 26, 2016, file photo, Arizona Coyotes coach Dave Tippett points and yells at referee Ian Walsh. (AP)

NHL adding iPads on benches for playoffs Add to ...

Stephen Whyno

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

NHL coaches will have more technology on the bench than ever before as the Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

The Associated Press has learned that three iPad Pros will be available for coaches on every bench and officials will also have them to review coach’s challenges. All 16 playoff arenas have been outfitted with the iPads and also Macs for video coaches as part of a collaboration with Apple.

This season, coaches have been able to use video monitors on the bench to help them decide when to challenge offside and goaltender interference situations. With the iPads, which were tested late in the regular season, they’ll have real-time video capabilities to show players their own shifts minutes after they happen as they discuss adjustments.

The playoffs open Wednesday night with five games, with the other three series beginning Thursday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Connor McDavid calls NHL playoffs the ‘same old hockey’ (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular