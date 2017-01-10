Rookie sensations Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine and superstars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are among the players named to the rosters for the 2017 NHL all-star weekend.

Laine, the rookie leading scorer with 37 points, is the lone Winnipeg Jets representative on a Central Division roster also including captain P.K. Subban of Nashville and reigning league MVP Patrick Kane of Chicago.

Laine’s participation in the tournament is questionable after he suffered a concussion in a recent game against Buffalo. If he can’t go, Winnipeg forwards Mark Scheifele or Nikolaj Ehlers, who share the Jets’ scoring lead with Laine, are possible replacements.

Matthews, second in rookie scoring with 35 points, is the only member of the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Atlantic Division roster.

He joins a team captained by Montreal goaltender Carey Price that also includes Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber and star Ottawa rearguard Erik Karlsson.

The Pacific Division roster, captained by NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, includes Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau and Vancouver forward Bo Horvat.

Malkin joins Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Sidney Crosby on the Metropolitan Division roster, which also includes Washington sniper Ovechkin.

The all-star weekend will be held Jan. 28-29 in Los Angeles. The Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenceman Drew Doughty in their home rink.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year with John Scott as its captain.

-------

Rosters:

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Goaltenders: Carey Price, Montreal (capt.); Tuukka Rask, Boston

Defence: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay; Erik Karlsson, Ottawa; Shea Weber, Montreal

Forwards: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay; Brad Marchand, Boston; Auston Matthews, Toronto; Frans Nielsen,Detroit; Kyle Okposo, Buffalo; Vincent Trochek, Florida

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Goaltenders: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus; Braden Holtby, Washington

Defence: Justin Faulk, Carolina; Seth Jones, Columbus; Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

Forwards: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (capt.); Taylor Hall, New Jersey; Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh; Alex Ovechkin, Washington; Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia; John Tavares,New York Islanders

CENTRAL DIVISION

Goaltenders: Corey Crawford, Chicago; Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota

Defence: Duncan Keith, Chicago; P.K. Subban, Nashville (capt.); Ryan Suter, Minnesota

Forwards: Patrick Kane, Chicago; Patrik Laine, Winnipeg; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado; Tyler Seguin, Dallas; Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis; Jonathan Toews, Chicago

PACIFIC DIVISION

Goaltenders: Martin Jones, San Jose; Mike Smith, Arizona

Defence: Brent Burns, San Jose; Drew Doughty, Los Angeles; Cam Fowler, Anaheim

Forwards: Jeff Carter, Los Angeles; Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary; Bo Horvat, Vancouver; Ryan Kesler, Anaheim; Connor McDavid, Edmonton (capt.); Joe Pavelski, San Jose

- With files from The Associated Press

