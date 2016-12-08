The NHL does not intend to reconsider the name or logo of the Las Vegas expansion franchise after U.S. patent authorities denied the club’s trademark request.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says the league is reviewing the response from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which ruled the Golden Knights nickname was too similar to the College of Saint Rose Golden Knights.

Daly says the NHL considers it a “routine matter.”

“We fully intend to proceed as originally planned, relying on our common law trademark rights as well as our state trademark registrations while we work through the process of addressing the question raised in the federal applications,” he said in a statement.

The trademark office repeatedly cited potential consumer confusion with regard to the Golden Knights request.

The NHL has six months to respond.

The Las Vegas franchise revealed the new name, colours and logo for the Golden Knights last month.

Daly says the league would offer “a detailed response demonstrating why we continue strongly to believe the Vegas Golden Knights mark should be registered in co-existence with the college registration, just as a number of other nicknames currently co-exist in professional and college sports...”

