No luck for Canadian teams as Habs, Oilers, Senators all fall on opening night of playoffs

It wasn’t the start Canadian fans were hoping for as the Oilers, Senators and Canadiens all lost their opening games to kick-off the 2017 NHL playoffs. Here is our daily wrap-up of playoff action.

No panic after Canadiens shut out in Game 1 against Rangers



The scoring abilities of the Montreal Canadiens are always under the microscope, likely no more so than after the team was shut out in dropping Game 1 of their NHL playoff series against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, 2-0. But the players aren’t too worried. “There’s no panic, but we do have to step up for the next game,” noted Canadiens centre Philip Danault. One game does not a series make, and Montreal head coach Claude Julien talked afterward about the occasion calling for “adjustments rather than changes.” The next game in the series goes Friday in Montreal.



The New York Rangers’ Rick Nash defends goalie Henrik Lundqvist as the Montreal Canadiens’ Andrew Shaw drives to the net during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarter-finals in Montreal on Wednesday. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Senators carry play but lose opening playoff game to Bruins



The Ottawa Senators dominated play for much of their first-round series opener against the Boston Bruins, but the Bruins’ goalie, Tuukka Rask, kept his team in the game till they rallied in the third period. The Bruins scored twice in that final frame to take Game 1, 2-1. Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf knows the fact Ottawa topped Boston in all four regular-season games means little at this time of year. “The regular season’s over,” Phaneuf stressed. “That’s what is so great about the playoffs and that’s why the compete level is so high – it’s zeros across the board in every statistic, whether it’s your special teams, your five-on-five.” Game 2 in the series goes Saturday night in Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson keeps his eye on the puck as defenceman Cody Ceci, right, looks on during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action against the Boston Bruins, in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Oilers badly outshot by Sharks, drop first playoff game in 11 seasons



After many years without playoff hockey, Edmontonians were in the mood to party and Rogers Place rocked early with raucous fan. They, however, went home disappointed after the Oilers lost Game 1 of their playoff series against the San Jose Sharks, a team that’s played more than 100 playoff games since Edmonton played its last, 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Melker Karlsson. The Oilers did jump out to a two-goal lead but, outshot 44-19, couldn’t hold on as the Sharks scored once in the second period, once in the third – and then once in OT to ice the game. Edmonton has its next chance to win its first playoff game since June 17, 2006, on Friday night at home.

San Jose Sharks’ Melker Karlsson and Patrick Marleau celebrate a goal as Oilers’ Darnell Nurse skates past during overtime NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Surprise starter for Penguins nets win over Blue Jackets



Marc-Andre Fleury stepped in after Pittsburgh’s scheduled starting goaltender, Matt Murray, injured himself in the warmup, and led his team to a 3-1 victory in Game 1 of the Penguins’ quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. The Penguins, outshot 16-3 in the first period, depended on their former starter to withstand the onslaught before mounting a counterattack. Phil Kessel scored and added an assist, while Evgeni Malkin added two assists in the win. With the points, Malkin moves into third place on the Penguins’ all-time list for playoff assists (83), behind only teammate Sidney Crosby and owner Mario Lemieux. The Penguins and Blue Jackets meet again Friday in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel shoots and scores over the glove of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Blues tame Wild to take Game 1 in OT

Joel Edmundson scored for St. Louis at 17:48 of the extra period after St. Louis goaltender Jake Allen made a career-high 51 saves and the Blues stole Game 1 of their first-round playoff series from the Wild with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night. Zach Parise tied the game with 22.7 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, who’d never had a goalie make that many saves against them in their 16-year history. Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko was held in check most of the night until overtime, when his drive toward the net led to Edmundson’s goal. “The Tarasenko guy, you can control him for the whole game, and then he gets the one chance,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau lamented. The two teams lock up in Game 2 on Friday in Minnesota.

Previewing tonight’s action

“In the words of their coach, the Toronto Maple Leafs have Pucker Power going for them in their attempt to knock off the Washington Capitals. This is Mike Babcock’s description of the tightening up that occurs when the pressure to perform in the NHL playoffs strikes. He’s been telling his young charges for the past few days that when their first-round series opens Thursday night against the best team in the 2016-17 regular season, the pressure will all be on the Capitals. After all, they cruised to the Presidents’ Trophy and first place overall with a record of 55-19-8 and 118 points, 23 ahead of the upstart Maple Leafs, who squeaked into the final Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot. And there is that plus-81 goal differential compared to the Leafs’ plus-9. The Capitals are expected to dismiss the Leafs in five games of the best-of-seven series, maybe six at the most. But the Capitals are still known as a great regular-season team that crumbles in the playoffs. And Babcock knows from personal experience what pressure can do to the best teams. He was head coach of the Detroit Red Wings in 2006 when they, too, cruised to top spot only to fall flat in the first round of the playoffs.” – David Shoalts

“Calgary lost a hopelessly one-sided five-game second-round series to Anaheim two years ago, and the primary difference between then and now is goaltending. Then: Calgary started Jonas Hiller, a former Duck, who seemed overwhelmed by the challenge of playing his old team. The Flames eventually made a goalie switch, but it couldn’t turn the tide of the series once it started going in Anaheim’s direction. Now: Calgary has Brian Elliott, a playoff-tested veteran who appeared in 18 postseason games last season, when he helped the St. Louis Blues knock off the perennial contenders, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the No. 1 team in the Central, the Stars, before losing in the Stanley Cup semi-final. Elliott’s personality is almost the exact opposite of Hiller’s. Where Hiller was easy going, Elliott is ultracompetitive. Where Hiller moved with languid grace, Elliott is superathletic. For the Flames to have any chance against the Ducks, whom they face in Anaheim in Game 1 on Thursday night, they need to win the matchup in goal against either John Gibson or Jonathan Bernier, whoever happens to be Anaheim’s Game 1 starter.” – Eric Duhatschek