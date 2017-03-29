Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)
In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

NHL will release teams’ protected, available Vegas expansion draft lists Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

After further consideration, the NHL will release teams’ protected and available lists to the public before the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft in June.

The league announced the decision on Twitter on Wednesday despite NHL general managers expressing a desire to keep the lists private. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there was more internal discussion at the league office and that none of the GMs expressed strong views on the subject.

All 30 existing teams must submit their list of protected players by 5 p.m. EDT June 17. Vegas must submit its selections by 5 p.m. June 20, with the announcement of those picks made June 21.

The league said the timing of the lists being released was still to be determined. Each team can protect either seven forwards, three defencemen and one goaltender or eight skaters of any position and one goaltender.

The Golden Knights begin play next season.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

NHL's Gary Bettman says the Coyotes will stay in Arizona (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular