Antti Niemi made 28 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The win salvaged the last game of Dallas’ 1-1-1 home stand. Winnipeg lost its second straight and fourth in five games.

Brett Ritchie, Patrick Eaves and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars.

The goals against Niemi came in the closing seconds of the second and third periods. Joel Armia beat him to the puck to score with 5 seconds left in the second, and Mark Scheifele put in a rebound on the power play with 9 seconds to play in the third.

Niemi made two big saves while the game was scoreless in the first period. He stopped a breakaway by Alexander Burmistrov and a shot by Scheifele on a 2-on-1.

Seconds later, the Stars had a 2-on-1. Curtis McKenzie passed back into the slot to Ritchie, who sent a wrist shot past Michael Hutchinson at 14:37 and Dallas never trailed again.

Hutchinson had 23 saves.

Stars rookie Devin Shore had two assists.

Dallas spent most of the first 5 minutes of the second period killing two penalties.

The teams skated 4-on-4 for 35 seconds before Eaves scored his 100th career goal from high in the slot at 5:02. Shore passed from behind the net to set up the goal. Another assist went to Justin Dowling, in his NHL debut after playing 324 games in the minor leagues.

Armia took the puck away from Niemi behind the net and scored his first goal on a wraparound. Niemi had stopped two other good chances by Armia earlier in the second.

Seguin scored at 7:27 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.

