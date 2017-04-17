Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Maple Leafs defender Nikita Zaitsev will be back in the lineup for Game 3 of their series against the Washington Capitals. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Toronto Maple Leafs defender Nikita Zaitsev will be back in the lineup for Game 3 of their series against the Washington Capitals. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Nikita Zaitsev back in Maple Leafs lineup for Game 3 Add to ...

Jonas Siegel

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have one of their top defenders back in the lineup for a pivotal Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.

Nikita Zaitsev is ready to return Monday night in Toronto from a suspected concussion.

The 25-year-old will replace Roman Polak, who suffered a season-ending injury in Toronto’s double overtime win in Game 2.

Full coverage of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Washington and Toronto are tied at one game apiece in the best-of-seven series.

Zaitsev was injured in Toronto’s regular-season finale against Columbus, forced to sit out Games 1 and 2.

He led the Leafs in minutes during his rookie NHL season and was second on the team’s defence with 36 points.

He’ll rejoin Jake Gardiner on a pairing that’s likely to match up against Washington’s top line of Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and T.J. Oshie.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Babcock not worried about Leafs’ stamina after overtime games (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular