Known as a willing fighter, 6-foot-8, 260-pound journeyman John Scott was a surprising tongue-in-cheek fan selection for the 2016 NHL all-star game. The league made great efforts to persuade him to pull out of the game, but the fan favourite went anyway, scored two goals and was the game’s MVP. The 34-year-old retired enforcer spoke to The Globe and Mail in Toronto this week after penning his memoir, A Guy Like Me.

You’re going to watch the all-star game in Los Angeles – how will it feel to return to that event where you were the spectacle last year?

It will be weird to be back around the whole situation again, but I’m looking forward to it. I’ll be on a few panels, and do some events and some TV. We are bringing our baby twins and leaving the two big girls at home, so it will be a different experience having them there.

What have you been doing since retirement?

I wrote the book in the summer. I’ve been at home in Michigan, focused on Dad stuff. I flipped a switch from worrying about myself all the time – what I’m going to eat and what time I have to be at the rink – to purely focusing on my daughters and getting them fed and off to school and activities. I don’t worry about myself at all. I went from being completely narcissistic to last on the list. I go days without showering now.

What was it like listening to the debate last year over whether you should play in the all-star game? You heard everything from ‘Let him play’ to ‘He’s a goon who doesn’t belong,’ and you yourself debated whether you should go.

It was a weird situation. I do understand where everyone was coming from. I don’t think anyone thought something like that would happen. I know why people wanted to see me play in it, and I definitely understand why others didn’t. I think some people would do things differently if they could do it again. I’m really glad I went, and about how it turned out.

You write in the book about the many things the NHL said to try to convince you you shouldn’t play – offering you a paid family vacation or asking you if your father or your kids would be proud of you playing, or how you felt about denying some great players a spot in the game. Do you hold any grudge today about the things the NHL said to you?

No, I really don’t. They were doing what they thought was right at the time. I think if they had it to do over, they would do it differently now. But they were playing their cards and they were scared it would embarrass the game if I played, and I get it. I’m not naïve. I’m not trying to fool anyone into thinking I believe I’m like Crosby or Jagr. They were doing what they thought was right. I’m glad I went. It could have been a total debacle, but instead I got a storybook ending.

After an eight-year NHL career and a lot of fights, what mental or physical effects do you experience today?

Mentally I’m good, at least I hope so. I do have lots of aches and pains – especially sore hips and joints. I was lucky – I never had any serious concussions. I’m still very sharp and hope I stay that way.

What is the role of the enforcer in today’s NHL?

I think it has changed and keeps evolving. Fourth-line players have to kill penalties, play more minutes and coaches are asking them to do more. When I was going in, coaches never thought I could do anything more. I would have liked to do more than play 5-10 minutes a game. I think it’s important to keep fighting in though. I was a third-liner in Buffalo and I think I played well and consistently. What would I tell a young kid in junior today who thinks he wants to be a fighter? I’d say don’t do it. It’s a dying position. You can’t pigeonhole yourself. Work on all parts of your game and don’t be a one-trick pony.

Have you spoken to Phil Kessel since the scuffle you two had in 2013?

Oh yes, we’ve crossed paths a few times. He thought it was funny. I didn’t even touch him. He’s a really good guy and we had a laugh about it. It’s not personal at all when you fight with someone. There are rarely any hard feelings.

This year, the NHL changed the rules about who is eligible for the all-star game by ruling out players who have been sent to the minors in the lead-up to the game, like you were last year. How do you feel about the action they took?

I’m okay with it. I knew they’d do something because there was no way they were going to let that happen again this year. It was a distraction and it did take away from the game a bit. I get it, I’m okay with it.

Do you the think the controversy over the all-star game cost you another season in the NHL?

Yeah, I do think it cost me. I think I would still be in Arizona if that hadn’t happened. I was playing well and we were doing well. I never got clarification about exactly why Arizona traded me and then Montreal sent me to the minors before the all-star game, and I never asked. It happened and I just want to move on.

So is a movie about you really going to happen?

Yes, there’s a movie script that’s already been written by Mitch Albom, and I think he’ll produce it, too. He’s shopping it around to directors. He told me if there’s something I feel strongly about, he would make changes to his script. He’s an honest guy and I trust him.

So who would you like to play you and your wife in the movie?

If I had a say, I think Liev Schreiber would be cool. We kind of look alike and he played Ross (The Boss) Rhea in the Goon movie. Maybe Margot Robbie could play my wife – I hear she’s a hockey fan.

This interview has been edited and condensed

