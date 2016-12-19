Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 2:55 into overtime, lifting the Edmonton Oilers over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday night.

Nugent-Hopkins scored on a wrist shot after getting a pass from Connor McDavid.

Nugent-Hopkins’ winner followed a tying third-period goal by Patrick Maroon, a St. Louis native. He made it 2-2 with a goal 5:47 into the third.

Standing outside the crease between two defenders, Maroon deflected a shot by Brandon Davidson for his first goal in nine career games against the Blues.

St. Louis scored first when Kyle Brodziak connected on a wrist shot 4:20 into the game. Nugent-Hopkins tried to poke the puck over the blue line, but Kevin Shattenkirk got it and passed to a wide open Brodziak, who beat Cam Talbot on his glove side.

Edmonton tied at about seven minutes later. Leon Draisaitl won a faceoff and Tyler Pitlick buried the shot, beating backup goalie Carter Hutton on his right side. Draisaitl also assisted on Maroon’s goal.

The Blues took the lead back 33 seconds later when Vladimir Tarasenko hit a wrist shot from the right circle.

Tarasenko leads all NHL players with 15 points (six goals and nine assists) in December. Tarasenko has points in 17 of his last 21 games with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Pitlick fell to the ice with 4:26 left in the second period, favouring his left leg. He checked Jori Lehtera and his momentum carried him into the boards. He got helped off the ice and back into the locker room.

Hutton, who turned 31 on Monday, made his first start since Dec. 3, when the Blues lost to the Jets in overtime. He stopped 32 shots and is 16-2-8 in his career when he faced 30 or more shots.

Talbot had 25 saves.

