Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Connor McDavid earned his second assist of the game, setting up a Draisaitl one-timer on a two-on-one just 1:50 into the extra period.

Andrej Sekera and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers (22-15-7), who played their second game of a six-game homestand.

Travis Zajac and Steven Santini responded for the Devils (16-18-9), who have lost four games in a row.

The game marked the return of Edmonton’s 2010 first-overall pick Taylor Hall, who was traded by the team in the off-season for defenceman Adam Larsson. Hall was welcomed with a video tribute at Rogers Place amid a standing ovation.

The Devils took the lead with just 1:54 left in the first period when Kyle Palmieri sent a backhand pass through the crease and Zajac whacked his ninth of the season past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Edmonton knotted the game back up just 16 seconds into the second period as Draisaitl dropped the puck back to Sekera and he beat New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider with a long wrist shot.

The Oilers came close to taking the lead eight minutes into the second, but Jordan Eberle hit the post on a two-on-one.

New Jersey got a break to go up 2-1 with 51 seconds left in the second, as a Hall shot hit Santini up high and caromed into the net to count as his first NHL goal.

Edmonton tied the game again with 7:24 remaining in the third, as Maroon tucked the puck past a sprawled-out Schneider during a scrum for his 17th of the season to send the game to extra time.

The Calgary Flames are the next opponent for both teams, with the Devils travelling to Calgary on Friday and the Flames then heading to Edmonton on Saturday.

