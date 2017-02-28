Milan Lucic and Mark Letestu scored and Cam Talbot made 25 saves to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisted on both goals for the Oilers, who finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Talbot, making his league-best 57th start of the season, snapped a two-game losing streak.

Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis as the Blues lost their first game since trading defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Jake Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots and St. Louis dropped its fourth straight coming off a six-game winning streak.

Letestu converted a pass from Connor McDavid with the two-man advantage to score the deciding goal, his 13th of the season, in the opening minute of the second period.

St. Louis opened the scoring on its first power play of the game when Stastny deflected Alex Pietrangelo’s shot past Talbot for his 16th goal of the season.

Lucic tied the game when he fired a shot off Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson’s stick and underneath the glove of Allen for his 14th tally.

NOTES: St. Louis has lost four straight games under coach Mike Yeo after starting 7-1-0. ... Newly acquired Blues C Zach Sanford was in attendance after being acquired in a trade for Shattenkirk. ... Oilers’ Connor McDavid has an assist in four consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Winnipeg on Friday night to start a three-game road trip.

Oilers: Host Detroit on Saturday to start an eight-game homestand.

