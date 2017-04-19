Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) shoots as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) defends during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose. (John Hefti/USA Today Sports)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for spearing San Jose’s Chris Tierney.

Draisaitl received a major penalty and game misconduct when he hit Tierney in the groin with his stick in the second period of Edmonton’s 7-0 loss Tuesday night. The league says Draisaitl faces a hearing Wednesday for a possible suspension.

The series is tied at two games apiece with Game 5 on Thursday in Edmonton.

Draisaitl was eighth in the league in scoring with 77 points in the regular season but has none in the playoffs. He was moved from the top line wing to a third-line centre role in Game 3.

Draisaitl had just 20 penalty minutes in the regular season.

