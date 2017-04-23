Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Edmonton Oilers‘ Leon Draisaitl celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 6 of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports)
The Edmonton Oilers have won their first playoff series since 2006, knocking off last year’s finalist San Jose Sharks in six games. The Oilers won Game 6 by a score of 3-1 to win the series four games to two.

