The Edmonton Oilers have won their first playoff series since 2006, knocking off last year’s finalist San Jose Sharks in six games. The Oilers won Game 6 by a score of 3-1 to win the series four games to two.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.