The St. Louis Blues acquired Russian forward Nail Yakupov from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for forward Zach Pochiro and a conditional draft pick next year.

The No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft, the 23-year-old Yakupov had eight goals and 14 assists in 60 games last season. In 252 NHL games with the Oilers, he had 50 goals and 61 assists.

The Oilers are first team in NHL history to trade away two of its own first-overall picks in the same year after sending 2010 No. 1 Taylor Hall to New Jersey in June.

The 22-year-old Pochiro had nine goals and 17 assists in 44 games last season for Quad City in the ECHL. He was drafted 112th overall by the Blues in 2013.

The draft pick is a third-rounder that would become a second-round choice if Yakupov reaches 15 goals.

