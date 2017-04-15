Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) and left wing Alexandre Burrows (14) celebreate their win in overtime against the Boston Bruins. The Senators defeated the Bruins 4-3 in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. (Marc DesRosiers/USA Today Sports)
Lisa Wallace

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Dion Phaneuf scored the overtime winner as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 Saturday to tie their Eastern Conference quarter-final series 1-1. Phaneuf scored the winner from the point at 1:59. The Senators had rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a two-goal third period to force overtime.

Clarke MacArthur, Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Drew Stafford, Tim Schaller and Patrice Bergeron provided the offence for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

The Senators started the overtime period with the man advantage as the Bruins took a delay of game penalty with 12.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third the Senators scored twice in a span of 2:28 to tie the game, sending the 18,629 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre into a frenzy.

