The Nashville Predators swept their season series over the Ottawa Senators with a 5-1 win on Thursday night.

Colton Sissons, Ryan Ellis, Pontus Aberg, James Neal and Mike Ribeiro scored for the Predators (6-6-3). Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Derick Brassard scored the lone Ottawa goal. Mike Condon, making his third start for the Senators (10-6-1), made 35 saves.

Lack of offensive production was once again Ottawa’s biggest problem as it’s now gone 11 straight games scoring two goals or less.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third the Senators were unable to create any real chances despite two power plays.

The Predators put the game out of reach as Neal, with his seventh goal in six games, and Ribeiro, taking a long pass from P.K. Subban, made it 5-1 sending the 15,480 fans at Canadian Tire Centre to the exits.

Nashville held the edge in play in the second and was rewarded as Aberg scored his first NHL goal, beating Condon through the legs.

Ottawa got off to a poor start, giving up the first goal for the sixth straight game.

The Predators opened the scoring at 2:14 as Sissons tipped Austin Watson’s shot after some poor defensive coverage from Erik Karlsson and Marc Methot.

Fans could almost feel the weight lift from Brassard’s shoulders as he scored a power-play goal to tie the game 1-1 at the 8:36 mark of the first period. It was just Brassard’s second goal of the season. It also marked the Senators first power-play goal in six games.

The Predators regained the lead on Ellis’s goal as he beat Condon far side.

Bobby Ryan left the game with an upper body injury and did not return for the second period.

Prior to the game the Senators honoured Predators captain Mike Fisher for reaching the 1,000th game milestone last season. Fisher played 675 games with the Senators.

Notes: LW Mike Hoffman is out day-to-day and was replaced by Max McCormick. A late change had Andrew Hammond backing Condon up in place of Craig Anderson. D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. Nashville C Cody Bass and D Matt Carle were a healthy scratch.

Report Typo/Error