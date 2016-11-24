Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris scored in the third period as the Ottawa Senators rallied for a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Mark Stone tied the game in the second period for the Senators (12-7-1) and Craig Anderson turned aside 19 shots, including seven in the third period, for the win.

David Pastrnak had the only goal for the Bruins (11-9-0), who got a 23-save performance from Tuukka Rask.

After Rask made a save off Derick Brassard, Torey Krug tried to clear the puck but he put it right onto the stick of Wideman, whose shot bounced off Bruins defenceman Dominic Moore in front of Rask and in.

That goal at 6:28 gave the Senators their first lead of the game before Turris added to that lead at 10:16 after he took a pass from Bobby Ryan and was all alone in front of Rask.

After scoring four times in a win over the league-leading Montreal Canadiens Tuesday, the Senators were hoping their scoring woes were perhaps a thing on the past.

