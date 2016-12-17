Bobby Ryan, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith, into an empty net, scored for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night .

Mike Condon made 29 saves as Ottawa (17-11-4), snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

John Moore replied for the Devils (12-12-6), who have now lost five straight despite 28 saves from Keith Kinkaid.

The Senators entered the third period up 2-1 and needed a great save from Condon in the final minute before Smith scored into the empty net with 14 seconds to play.

For about 30 seconds midway through the third period the Devils controlled the puck in the Ottawa zone while Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki stumbled and fell about five times after losing his skate blade.

The referees finally blew the play dead allowing Borowiecki to make his way to the bench and get his skate repaired.

The Senators got the game’s first goal four minutes in thanks to a little leg work from Smith. Chris Kelly took a shot that was redirected by the knee of Ryan in front of Kinkaid.

Kelly was originally credited with the goal but following further review it was changed to Ryan.

The Devils tied the game just shy of the 11-minute mark of the first period when John Moore beat Condon with a point shot. Mike Cammalleri picked up the assist on the goal giving him his 600th NHL point.

Ottawa regained their one-goal advantage just 74 seconds into the second period when Brassard tipped a shot by Zack Smith past Kinkaid.

That goal was also changed after originally being credited to Smith but changed to Brassard towards the end of the period.

The Devils nearly tied the game a few minutes later when Taylor Hall beat Condon with a shot from the slot, but after hitting the post the puck was swept away by Dion Phaneuf.

Notes– Ben Harpur, Craig Anderson and Mike Hoffman were the scratches for the Senators Saturday while Beau Bennett, PA Parenteau and Pavel Zacha were scratches for the DevilsForward Casey Bailey, acquired along with defenceman Dion Phaneuf last season, made his Senators debut SaturdayForward Jean Gabriel Pageau played his 200th NHL game Saturday, all with the SenatorsThe Senators are in Brooklyn Sunday to face the New York Islanders while the Devils will travel to Manhattan to take on the New York Rangers.

