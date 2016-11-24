Max Pacioretty scored 14 seconds into the third period to break a tie and lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over Carolina on Thursday night, ending the Hurricanes’ five-game winning streak.

Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal (15-4-2), which won for only the second time in six games. The Canadiens avenged a 3-2 loss last week in Carolina with backup Al Montoya in goal.

Elias Lindholm scored for Carolina (8-7-4), which had won its previous five games by a 14-5 margin.

Carolina outshot Montreal 32-22.

The Hurricanes struck first at 10:32 of the opening period after a bounce put Lindholm in alone on the right side for a perfect wrist shot to the top corner. It was his second of the year, with both coming in the last three games.

Shaw tied it at 12:08 as he fought off a check to jam in a feed from behind the net by Charles Hudon. Hudon has yet to score a goal but has four assists in six NHL games over two seasons.

Pacioretty put Montreal ahead early the third frame when he took the rebound of a Tomas Plekanec shot off the end boards and banked it in off goalie Cam Ward. Carolina coach Bill Peters challenged that Plekanec was offside on the play but the goal stood up to video review.

The Canadiens begin a five-game road trip Saturday in Detroit. Carolina, 2-1 winners in Toronto on Tuesday, end a three-game road trip Saturday night in Ottawa.

The Hurricanes, who lead the NHL in penalty killing, stopped both Montreal power plays and have not allowed a short-handed goal in 11 straight games (0-for-24).

