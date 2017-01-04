Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores the game winning goal against Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores the game winning goal against Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

HOCKEY

Pacioretty scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Stars Add to ...

DALLAS — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Max Pacioretty’s second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Pacioretty took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win. Montreal was playing its fifth straight overtime game and improved to 3-0-2 in the stretch.

Dallas’ Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in regulation time to tie the game.

Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens. Al Montoya stopped 39 shots and Shea Weber added two assists.

Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, and Lehtonen finished with 29 saves.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular