Ondrej Palat scored twice and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Ben Bishop stopped 20 shots to win his fifth consecutive start to help the Lightning extending a season-best point streak to seven games (5-0-2), the team’s longest since winning nine straight from Feb. 18 to March 5 last season.

Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty-netter in the final second.

Kucherov assisted on each of Palat’s goals before scoring his 22nd of the season for a 3-1 lead less than a minute into the third period. Edmonton countered quickly, but Oscar Kiefborn’s goal just over a minute later was waved off when Tampa Bay successfully challenged that the Oilers were offside before scoring.

Iiro Pakarinen scored his first goal of the season for the Oilers, who had won three straight heading into the second stop on a six-game road trip. Leading scorer Connor David also saw a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists) end.

With starting goalie Cam Talbot resting, backup Laurent Brossoit finished with 24 saves for the Oilers, yielding goals to Palat in the first and second periods before Kucherov restored a two-game lead for the Lightning at 49 seconds of the third.

