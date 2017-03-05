Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This Nov. 25, 2016 photo shows Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise controlling the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. (Stacy Bengs/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BRIAN HALL

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Zach Parise and Jason Pominville have rejoined the Minnesota Wild after sitting out three games because of the mumps.

Parise and Pominville were diagnosed with the highly contagious virus on Feb. 27 after coming back from the team’s five-day bye. Assistant coach Scott Stevens also had the mumps and returned for Minnesota’s home game Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

All three were quarantined and no other players showed signs of the virus.

Parise has 14 goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season, while Pominville has 10 goals and 28 assists. The team is full strength for the first time since acquiring forwards Martin Hanzal and Ryan White from the Arizona Coyotes prior to last week’s trade deadline.

