David Pastrnak’s team-leading fourth goal of the season proved to be the difference as the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Monday at MTS Centre.

The 20-year-old Pastrnak extended his point streak to three games while suiting up in his 100th-career NHL game.

Winnipeg (1-2-0) captain Blake Wheeler opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game.

Boston (2-1-0) trailed for all of 19 seconds, however, as Dominic Moore tied things up at 10:19 of the first period.

Rookie Brandon Carlo’s first-career goal added the insurance for the Bruins with 1:59 remaining in the third period and Zdeno Chara scored an empty-netter inside the final minute.

Boston’s Tuukka Rask turned away 34-of-35 shots, while Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced.

Wheeler opened the scoring when he was sprung by Alexander Burmistrov with a breakaway pass as Wheeler stepped out of the penalty box. He deked Rask and slid the puck behind the Bruins netminder on his forehand for his third goal and fifth point in his third game of the season.

The Bruins responded immediately as Moore scored his first of the season.

Boston took the lead briefly early in the second — prior to a coach’s challenge video review by Jets head coach Paul Maurice that determined Zdeno Chara was unable to keep the puck onside before his shot from the blue line deflected off Winnipeg defenceman Ben Chiarot and past a screened Connor Hellebuyck.

The Bruins’ go-ahead goal eventually came inside the final minute of the second as Pastrnak banked a centring pass off Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom and in.

Neither team was able to convert on the power play, with the Bruins going 0 for 4 and the Jets 0 for 5. Winnipeg is just 1 for 13 on the season after finishing last season 30th-overall in the NHL in power-play efficiency.

Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien continued his heavy log of ice-time this season. The 31-year-old entered Monday leading all NHLers in average ice time with 29:38 per game, and kept the pace up with 30:05 Monday night, including 5:20 while anchoring the power play.

The Jets round out a three-game home stand as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday before hosting the Edmonton Oilers for the 2016 Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field on Sunday afternoon. The Bruins’ next game is their home opener on Thursday as they begin a three-game home stand against the New Jersey Devils.

