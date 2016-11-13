Patrick Kane scored a spectacular tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Montreal 3-2 on Sunday night, handing the league-leading Canadiens just their second regulation loss of the season.

Marian Hossa added his team-leading ninth and rookie Gustav Forsling scored his first in the NHL as Chicago improved to 9-0-2 in its last 11 and ended Montreal’s four-game winning streak.

Shea Weber and Andrei Markov scored for the Canadiens in a matchup of conference leaders.

Both goalies faced teams from their hometowns. Canadiens backup Al Montoya, a Chicago native, made 32 saves. Chicago’s Corey Crawford, from Montreal, stopped 21 shots.

Kane put Chicago ahead 3-2 with 3:37 left in the second period to cap a terrific individual effort. Kane skated down the slot, fooled Jeff Petry with a move and chipped a shot past Montoya — while falling to the ice with Max Pacioretty checking him closely from behind.

The 37-year-old Hossa has goals in four straight games and eight of nine. His 508th career goal on Sunday moved him past Canadiens icon Jean Beliveau into 40th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Chicago hasn’t lost in regulation since Oct. 21 at Columbus.

Artem Anisimov, who entered tied with Kane for the Blackhawks points lead with 17, returned after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Montreal forward Andrew Shaw, a member of Chicago’s 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup teams, played his first game at the United Center following a salary cap-forced trade to the Canadiens last summer. Shaw got a standing ovation from the crowd of 21,762 during a video tribute in the first period.

Forsling opened the scoring with 7:54 remaining in the first on a screened shot from the left point. With several players in front, the drive sailed past Montoya’s glove.

The Canadiens went ahead with goals 1:41 apart and on consecutive shots early in the second.

Weber tied it 1-1 just 59 seconds into the period with a fluke power-play goal. His shot from from a sharp angle — almost in the right corner — deflected off Chicago defenceman Michal Kempny’s stick and over Crawford’s shoulder.

Markov put Montreal ahead at 2:40 on a high shot from the slot with Chicago’s Brian Campbell and Montreal’s Paul Byron screening in front.

Hossa tied it 2-all with 8:31 left in the second. After Montoya made a left pad save on Nick Schmaltz’s shot from the blue line, Hossa popped in the rebound from the right edge of the crease.

After Kane put Chicago ahead, the Blackhawks dominated and checked smartly in the third to hold on.

Crawford also came up big when needed. He denied Shaw on a rebound with a sliding pad save with 6:50 left and stopped Alex Galchenyuk from the edge of the crease with 20 seconds to go.

NOTES: Michel Therrien coached his 500th game with the Canadiens. He’s guided Montreal over two stints, sandwiched around 272 games with Pittsburgh. ... Pacioretty was struck in the mouth by a puck that deflected off Kempny’s skate with 36 seconds left in the first, but returned for the second period. ... Chicago F Tyler Motte missed his third game with a lower-body injury. ... Montreal scratches were C Brian Flynn and F Greg Pateryn. Chicago sat out F Jordin Tootoo and D Michal Rozsival.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night to start a season-high seven-game road trip.

Report Typo/Error