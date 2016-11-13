Adam Lowry enjoyed watching Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele team up to lift the Winnipeg Jets to another victory on Sunday.

The Jets’ scoring duo each found the back of the net in a 3-2 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings, with Scheifele netting the decisive goal against netminder Peter Budaj. Dwight King scored against Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout.

“Patrik’s goal really displays the puck skills he has, and then Scheif’s (goal) with his quick release there,” said Lowry, who had a goal and an assist in regulation time. “Those are two huge goals and they’re always fun to watch.”

The rookie Laine, who was leading the NHL in goals with 11 heading into the game, faked a shot on Budaj and then beat him through the pads. Scheifele, who was leading the NHL in points with 20, slowed down in front of the visiting goalie and then sent a wrist shot by him on his blocker side.

Kings defenceman Tom Gilbert recorded his first goal of the season to tie the game 2-2 at 12:58 of the third period and send it to overtime.

The Jets, (8-7-2) have picked up points in their last four games (3-0-1). The loss was the Kings’ (7-8-1) third straight.

“Both teams are coming off tough travel (and) back-to-back games,” said Kings coach Darryl Sutter, whose club was playing its fourth game of a five-game road trip. “If you look at the end of it, we didn’t give up a 5-on-5 goal. You usually win those games.”

The Kings were 0 for 5 on the power play.

Winnipeg was 2 for 5, with Lowry and Marko Dano scoring during a five-minute man advantage late in the first period. Kings forward Kyle Clifford was called for a boarding major when his hard hit sent Jets forward Kyle Connor head first into the boards. Connor left for the dressing room, but returned for the second period.

Sutter sarcastically said Clifford deserved the penalty-box time.

“I totally agreed with it, it was a great call,” Sutter said. “I thought they’d give like a 10-minute power play.

“In today’s two-referee system, you’re just hoping for one really good one all of the time.”

Toby Enstrom had a pair of helpers for the Jets.

Tanner Pearson scored in the first period for the Kings.

“I was trying to get a shot on net,” Pearson said. “I think it hit (Jets defenceman Dustin) Byfuglien’s stick or whatever and maybe hit the goalie and trickled in or what not.

“You’re just trying to get pucks to the net and that’s what happens.”

Hellebuyck and Budaj each made 27 saves through regulation and overtime.

The Jets were outshooting the Kings 21-12 heading into the third, but the visitors picked it up. Hellebuyck said he wasn’t worried as the third got busier for him.

“No, not at all,” he said. “That was fun hockey. I think the crowd liked it. I definitely loved to play in it.”

Winnipeg improved to 5-0-0 when leading after two periods, and now has six power-play goals in its past four games.

The Jets host Chicago on Tuesday, while the Kings end their five-game road trip the same day in Colorado.

Notes: Kings forward Dustin Brown was playing in his 900th career NHL game. Winnipeg scratched injured defenceman Tyler Myers and forward Alexander Burmistrov. The Kings were without injured captain Anze Kopitar and goalie Jeff Zatkoff.

Report Typo/Error