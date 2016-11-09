Patrik Laine took over the NHL lead in goals with the second hat trick of his rookie season Tuesday night and Mark Scheifele is now the league’s points leader after the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 8-2.

Laine, who also had an assist, now has 11 goals and 15 points.

Scheifele had a four-point outing with two goals and two assists, propelling him to 18 points, one more than Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Chicago’s Artem Anisimov.

Marko Dano, Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg (6-7-1) while Nikolaj Ehlers, Nic Petan and Tyler Myers each had two assists. Copp also added a helper.

Patrick Eaves and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas (4-6-3).

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves in his third straight start for Winnipeg. Dallas netminder Kari Lehtonen was replaced by Antti Niemi after Laine’s third goal. He had let in four goals on 11 shots. Neimi finished with 16 saves.

Winnipeg’s second shot on net was Scheifele’s eighth goal of the season at 3:06.

Laine then deflected defenceman Ben Chiarot’s point shot for his first goal of the night at 8:46 of the opening period. Dallas outshot Winnipeg 14-5 in the first and were on the power play heading into the second period after Scheifele was called for tripping.

Eaves used the man advantage to score his third goal of the season when he redirected a Devin Shore shot past Hellebuyck at 1:30 to make it 2-1.

Winnipeg responded with four straight goals in the second.

With nine seconds left in a Seguin penalty for hooking, Laine scored his fifth power-play goal of the season by digging out his own rebound in front of Lehtonen at 6:51.

Laine made it 4-1 just over three minutes later with his third goal at 10:07. The 18-year-old Finn recorded his first hat trick on Oct. 19 with the game-winner in overtime against Toronto.

After hats were cleaned off the ice, Scheifele and Dano each scored on the power play for a 6-1 lead heading into the third. It was only the third time this season the Jets have held a lead going into the third.

Seguin scored an unassisted goal at 2:32 to give him seven on the season.

Copp’s first of the season was a short-handed goal at 13:49 and Lowry finished off the scoring with 1:44 left in the game.

The Jets head out on the road for back-to-back games against Arizona on Thursday and Colorado Friday. The Stars travel to Calgary for a game on Thursday.

Notes: Newly re-signed Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba skated with the Jets Tuesday morning, but didn’t play. He told reporters he’s rescinded the trade request he and his agent had made public when he failed to report to training camp.

