Paul Byron scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Montreal Canadiens rallied a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Max Pacioretty also scored twice for the Canadiens (39-22-8), who have won seven of their last eight games.

Milan Lucic responded for the Oilers (35-24-9), who have lost three straight.

Montreal had the bulk of its chances in the scoreless first period, putting 15 shots on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot against six Oilers shots on Canadiens starter Carey Price, who returned after missing his team’s last game against Calgary with the flu.

Lucic outmuscled Alexei Emelin for the puck and then beat Price with a long shot for his 15th of the season four minutes into the second.

Talbot was forced to make several huge saves in the second period, as the shots favoured Montreal 26-16 through 40 minutes.

The Oilers almost added to their lead midway through the third, but Price made a huge save on a point-blank shot by Patrick Maroon.

Byron picked the puck up in front and sent it under Talbot for his 17th of the season with 6:27 left in the third to tie it 1-1 for the Canadiens.

Just over a minute later, it was 2-1 for Montreal as Pacioretty’s shot went up high over Talbot.

Byron sealed the deal for the Canadiens, scoring an empty-net goal with just over a minute remaining before Pacioretty added another with Talbot on the bench, his 32nd.

Both teams return to action on Tuesday, as the Oilers play the fifth game of an eight-game homestand against the Dallas Stars and the Habs return home to face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Notes: It was the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Edmonton won the first contest 1-0 in a shootout on Feb. 5 in Montreal Montreal forward Alexander Radulov returned after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury, however centre Tomas Plekanec remained our with an upper-body injury Talbot made his league-high 61st start in the Edmonton net Defenceman Brandon Davidson was a healthy scratch for Montreal, while the player he was traded for at the deadline, David Desharnais, played his fourth straight game for the Oilers.

