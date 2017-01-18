There’s NHL speed and then there’s Pittsburgh Penguins fast, as the Montreal Canadiens learned the hard way Wednesday.

The defending Stanley Cup champs made short work of the Atlantic division leaders, easily besting the Habs 4-1.

Pittsburgh didn’t even really need its stars in this one;

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel had only one point among them.

The goals in this one came from unlikely sources: Ian Cole, Eric Fehr, Olli Maatta and Jake Guentzel, the latest in a seemingly inexhaustible supply of smallish, fleet Pittsburgh forwards.

Guentzel’s second-period goal made it 3-0 late in the second; with the Bell Centre growing restless – boos were in fact heard – the Habs’ Sven Andrighetto beat Matt Murray 33 seconds later.

They never seriously threatened to draw closer.

Report Typo/Error