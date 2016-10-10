Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this March 30, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) works the puck in the corner against Chicago Blackhawks' Peter Regin (12) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh. Crosby is one of the top players to watch in the 2016-17 season. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH

The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins say superstar Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with a concussion.

General manager Jim Rutherford made the announcement Monday.

The Penguins say Crosby sat out a preseason game Saturday against Columbus because he wasn’t feeling well and missed practice Monday to undergo concussion testing. They added that Crosby’s status will be updated when more information becomes available.

Pittsburgh opens the regular season Thursday at home against the Washington Capitals.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner missed significant time earlier in his career with concussion problems. The 29-year-old Crosby was the playoff MVP last spring, leading the Penguins to their fourth Cup in franchise history.

