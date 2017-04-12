By noon on Wednesday, somebody had dressed the bronze statue of Wayne Gretzky outside Rogers Place in a Great One’s captain’s jersey.

Fuelled by the excitement of the Oilers’ return to the NHL playoffs, fans all over the city heeded a call to wear team colours. Orange pom poms were draped over 18,000 seats in the new arena. Bottles of wine were wrapped in orange, blue and white paper in the Chairman’s Club across from the home team’s dressing room. The bridge that spans the North Saskatchewan River was strung with orange lights, and so, too, were downtown office towers.

It has been 11 years since the Oilers last reached the postseason, and pent-up passion is spilling over in Edmonton. Nearly 1,000 fans unable to get a ticket to Wednesday night’s series opener with San Jose crammed into a beer garden to watch on television screens inside the rink’s entrance hall.

“The best thing I can say about this moment right now is that it has brought the city back together,” Devin Pope said as he sat at a table at the Mercer Tavern, a slap-shot’s distance from Rogers Place. Five years ago, Pope and his father, Kelly, opened the pub without knowing a $550-million arena was going to be constructed across the street. “The last couple of years have been very hard here due to the recession.

“Edmonton needed this. The excitement is incredible, and we owe a lot of it to Connor McDavid.”

A year ago, the Mercer Tavern added a McDavid burger to its menu. The beef patty and brisket sandwich was served with the No. 97 branded on the bun. In his second season, the Oilers’ young captain captured the league scoring title with 100 points.

McDavid has a grip on the city, and so, too, have these Oilers. Online Wednesday, a pair of front-row tickets behind the net where McDavid would shoot twice was being offered for $10,000.

“The whole city is pumped,” Oscar Klefbom, one of Edmonton’s top defencemen, said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “The last couple of games here gave me goosebumps.”

A year after finishing 29th among 30 teams, the Oilers won 47 games, their most since 1986-87. They finished second in the Pacific Division, ahead of the Sharks, and had nine successive victories at home entering Wednesday’s night’s series opener.

“We are the underdogs at this point,” said San Jose defenceman Brenden Dillon.

The Sharks reached the Stanley Cup final last year, losing to the Penguins in six games. They beat the Oilers only once in regulation time during the regular season, but are a veteran-laden team.

They have played 110 games in the postseason since the Oilers’ last appearance – in the finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

“They aren’t going to be intimidated,” said Milan Lucic, Edmonton’s assistant captain.

It has been 27 years since the Oilers won their last Stanley Cup, but joy has returned. Absence from the playoffs has made fans’ heart grow fonder. A new arena, and having the league’s most exciting young player, hasn’t hurt.

“The Oilers are playing great, and McDavid is remarkable to watch,” Devin Pope said. At the Mercer Tavern, beer is served in glasses with red lights at the bottom that go off every time the Oilers score. “It is amazing to have him in the city. He makes me love hockey again.”

Pope cancelled a family vacation to Hawaii when he realized the Oilers would make the playoffs. Staff members wear “City of Champions” T-shirts.

Edmontonians adopted that slogan after the Oilers won five Stanley Cups in seven years between 1984 and 1990. It was removed from signs at the entrance to the city several years ago, but now pride has been restored.

Seated over lunch at the bar on Wednesday, Nestor Turczyk was wearing an orange Lucic jersey. He was unable to get a ticket, so he planned to watch the first playoff game in Edmonton in 11 years at home.

“This is exciting,” Turczyk, 34, said. “I woke up at 5 this morning and couldn’t go back to sleep.”

“It’s like Christmas morning when you were a kid,” said Tylor Feagan, his dining companion. “The energy around the city is awesome.”

The Oilers made passes available in a random draw on Wednesday morning for admission to the beer garden. Players from the Oilers’ last playoff team, goalie Dwayne Roloson included, were introduced to the crowd later on.

“It is the hottest ticket in town, so we want to create fun and new ways for people to feel engaged,” said Tim Shipton, vice-president of communications for the Oilers Entertainment Group. “We don’t have to do much. We just have to get out of the way of the game.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Andrew Hayes stood on the street outside the arena, and took a picture of the Gretzky statue, now dressed in an orange jersey. A former goalie for the University of Regina, Hayes planned to watch the game at home because he still suffers from symptoms related to concussions he received playing hockey.

He made a trip from the suburbs anyway because he wanted to participate in the celebration.

“This is a huge day for the city,” Hayes said.

Fans poured through the doors when they opened two hours before the game. They gathered in front of stage and listened to dance music, and watched the Canadiens and Rangers do battle on a giant TV screen.

They wore foam fingers, played table hockey, drank $11 beers, wolfed down $8 sausages and perused through an assortment of Orange Crush T-shirts, We Believe ballcaps and other souvenirs.

The playoffs are back in Edmonton, and they do believe.

