Tyler Pitlick scored the eventual winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 3-2 victory over the winless Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Anton Slepyshev and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 3-1-0.

Lee Stempniak responded with a pair of goals for the Hurricanes (0-1-2).

Slepyshev unleashed a wicked wrist shot that beat Carolina goalie Cam Ward glove-side for his first career NHL goal. 1:51 into the game.

Edmonton made it 2-0 midway through the first as Eberle’s backhanded pass attempt bounced off of Hurricanes defender Ron Hainsey and in to the net for his third of the season.

Pitlick added to the Oilers lead, picking the corner off a face-off win in the Canes’ zone.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot was sharp in making 20 saves through 40 minutes, including outright robbing Jeff Skinner in tight midway through the second period.

Carolina finally got on the board three minutes into the third period as a big rebound from a Victor Rask shot gave Stempniak an empty net to score into, and then made it 3-2 just 56 seconds later as Skinner fed it in front for Stempniak’s third of the season.

The Hurricanes had some strong pressure late, but Talbot made several big stops and Edmonton was able to hang on for the win.

Both teams return to action on Thursday as the Oilers remain home to welcome the St. Louis Blues and Carolina plays the fourth of a six-game road trip to start the season in Calgary.

