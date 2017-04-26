Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Nate Latsch

ST. LOUIS — The Associated Press

P.K. Subban had a goal and two assists and Vernon Fiddler scored with 5:05 left, sending the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

The Predators lost Kevin Fiala to an ugly leg injury in the second period and blew a 3-1 lead before Fiddler poked a loose puck by Jake Allen in the third. It was the fifth career playoff goal for the 36-year-old Fiddler, who did not play in Nashville’s first-round sweep of Chicago.

Colin Wilson and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne made 27 saves.

Colton Parayko, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Sobotka scored for St. Louis. Allen finished with 28 stops.

Game 2 is Friday night.

