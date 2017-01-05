Canada and the United States will renew their rivalry in the final game of the 2017 world junior hockey championships on Thursday night. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. ET.

The Canadians are out for revenge after suffering a loss to Team USA 3-1 in the round- robin game. The Americans, meanwhile, are undefeated heading into Thursday’s final, boasting a perfect 6-0 record.

HOW THEY GOT THERE

The U.S. scored a thrilling 4-3 victory over Russia in the semi-final Wednesday, advancing on the back of Troy Terry, who was a perfect 3-for-3 in the shootout to lead his team to the gold-medal game.

Members of the United States team celebrate a goal by Troy Terry in the shootout to beat Russia 4-3 in world junior championship semi-finals hockey action Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Terry, an Anaheim Ducks draft pick, went five-hole on Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov in each attempt, sealing it in the seventh round.

Team Canada punched its ticket to the final with a decisive 5-2 win over Sweden in its semi-final bout. After a messy start that saw both sides trade goals twice in the first 20 minutes, the Canadians railed off three straight goals in the second and third periods, advancing to the gold-medal game for the second time since 2012.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Canada will likely turn to Carter Hart to backstop the final. Hart, who came on in relief of Connor Ingram in the semi-final after Ingram allowed two goals on three shots, turned aside 28 shots in Canada’s win over Sweden Wednesday.

Carter Hart of Team Canada sprays water during the world junior championship semi-final game against Team Sweden at the Bell Centre on Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. Team Canada defeated Team Sweden 5-2 and moved on to the gold-medal round Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Ingram was making his third straight start in goal for Canada, but he likely ceded the job to Hart after his less-than-stellar first period against Sweden.

In his three games this tournament, Hart has posted a 1.75 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

His opposing counterpart will likely be Tyler Parsons , who was in the crease for the U.S. semi-final win over Russia. Parsons, who had split net duties with Joseph Woll until Wednesday, has put up a 1.92 GAA and a .916 save percentage thus far in the tournament.

KEY PLAYERS

Canada

Team captain Dylan Strome has led Canada offensively throughout the tournament, posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) through six games. Strome, a first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, is playing in his second world junior tournament.

Thomas Chabot of Team Canada carefully stickhandles the puck against Tomas Soustal of Team Czech Republic during the world junior championship quarter-final game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 2, 2017 in Montreal Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

On defence, Canada has leaned on the impressive play of Thomas Chabot, who plays for the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Also in his second world juniors, Chabot has proven himself to be an invaluable piece of the Canadian puzzle heading into the gold-medal game. He leads all defencemen at the tournament in scoring (three goals, five assists).

United States

Clayton Keller, another Coyotes first-rounder, has led the offensive charge for the Americans. He too has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) through six games.

Colin White of Team United States celebrates his second period goal during the world junior championship semi-final game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

His linemate, Colin White, has been lethal in the goal-scoring department. With six goals in six games, White, an Ottawa Senators first-round pick, is the most potent scoring threat on the American team.



BY THE NUMBERS

The United States beat Canada the last two times they’ve met in a world junior final (2004 and 2010). The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a gold-medal game was in 1997

Canada last won gold at the tournament in 2015; the American’s haven’t won since 2013

Canada ranks higher than the U.S. in goals (31-24) and goal differential (18-3)

The United States holds a slight advantage over Canada in goals against (11-13)



