Michael Raffl scored with 1:29 remaining to cap Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night for the Flyers’ seventh straight win.

Claude Giroux had two goals and one assist, and Mark Streit, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers. Steve Mason stopped 28 shots to win his sixth straight and improve to 11-8-3.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Andrej Sekera, Benoit Pouliot and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have blown leads in four straight games. Jonas Gustavsson finished with 25 saves.

Raffl’s sixth of the season came after he brushed off a check by Klefbom and lifted a shot over Gustavasson. The Flyers trailed 5-3 before scoring three times in a 12-minute stretch.

With the score tied 3-3 after two periods, Pouliot and Klefbom scored 2:05 apart to give the Oilers a two-goal lead 5:12 into the third.

Voracek’s snap shot on a power play pulled the Flyers to 5-4 at 6;31 and Giroux tied it with 7:49 remaining.

McDavid was back in Philadelphia for the first time since breaking a collar bone here last season after a collision with Flyers defenceman Brandon Manning, an injury that forced him to miss the next 37 games in his rookie campaign. The two had a minor scuffle in the first period.

The Oilers, who came into the game fourth in the NHL in goals, opened the scoring when Draisaitl beat Mason from the left circle at the 4:39 mark of the first. The goal was Draisaitl’s fifth in five games and 12th of the season.

McDavid made it 2-0 at 4:345 of the second with his first power-play goal of the season. McDavid lurked in the right circle and snapped a shot past Mason for his 12th of the season.

The Flyers took over midway through the second period, scoring three goals on three shots in a span of just 1:12 to take a 3-2 lead. Seconds after a holding penalty to Matt Hendricks expired, Streit scored his fifth goal of the season with a blast from the point.

Fifty-three seconds later, Bellemare tied it with his first of the season. With the crowd still on its feet, Giroux gave the Flyers the lead just 5 seconds later, slamming a pass from Voracek past Gustavsson for his eighth.

McDavid and the Oilers kept coming With the Flyers on the power play, the Oilers’ captain won a battle along the right wing boards and helped set up a a one-timer by Sekera to send the game into the third period knotted at 3-3.

Report Typo/Error