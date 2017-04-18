Giving is good, and we could probably all stand to engage in more of it – you know, like the Montreal Canadiens did with puck after puck in Game 4 against the New York Rangers.

All it takes to lose a hockey game is a single ill-timed mistake, the Habs committed nine official turnovers in the second period (it felt like more) and logged only six shots, so the odds of it biting them were high and rising by the time Rick Nash slipped a puck under Carey Price’s pad for what proved to be the winning margin.

Down 2-1, Montreal would have several decent chances to tie – Shea Weber cranked a slapshot off the post with 1 minute 18 seconds to play – but the cost of one terrible period in a series this finely balanced is steep.

The teams head back to the Bell Centre for Game 5 on Thursday on even terms, two wins each.

In a sense, Montreal head coach Claude Julien predicted all this at his team’s pre-game skate when he sought to manage expectations: it’s simply not realistic to expect NHL players to play their best every night.

Over their last five periods against the Rangers, the Habs had been very good indeed, but whatever is gained can also be lost.

Where the Habs were exiting their own zone crisply, they suddenly began labouring; where Rangers were a step slow in cutting off lanes, suddenly they were right on top of the play.

Perhaps it was the result of coach Alain Vigneault’s lineup tinkering – he jumbled his lines – or maybe it was down to the Rangers’ badly wanting to avoid tumbling into a 3-1 series deficit.

It can be hard to differentiate between one team’s effectiveness and the other’s incompetence. In this case the Rangers’ much-improved effort was bolstered by the Habs’ propensity to make mistakes and lose their concentration.

Two emblematic plays involving some of the Habs’ best performers in the series summed the evening up.

Seconds before Nash’s goal, captain Max Pacioretty had a chance to clear a puck that had bounced around the Montreal zone for several seconds because of a Jordie Benn giveaway – or at least prevent Rangers counterpart Ryan McDonagh from keeping it in the offensive zone.

The options were to block the pass or throw a hit. Pacioretty could do neither.

With Price mis-timing a poke-check attempt, Nash tucked it home just after four minutes into the second.

Habs defenceman Andrei Markov has played something approaching to an ideal series, so of course the first conspicuously boneheaded blunder he made, 11 minutes into the game, resulted in a goal.

The Russian was retrieving a puck in the corner of the Habs’ zone and under no pressure when he decided to kick it up to his stick – instead it went directly to New York’s Jesper Fast, who slid it past a surprised Price.

Markov looked to the heavens, the Gardens erupted.

The Rangers faithful were in a singing mood again a few moments later when Kevin Hayes jabbed the puck into the net, but Nash was adjudged to have interfered with Price, namely by driving his knee into the goalie’s head on a rush to the net.

The teams would trade chances and power-plays – Lundqvist coming up big to save a breakaway from Torrey Mitchell, one of three he would stop on the night – before Montreal would tie the game under controversial circumstances.

First, Alex Radulov screamed up the ice to put pressure on young defenceman Brady Skjei as he handled the puck near his own blue line, won the on-on-one battle and poked a pass to the onrushing Mitchell.

Weber jumped into the play to create a two-on-one, accepted a pass and quickly returned it, hopelessly wrong-footing New York’s Nick Holden, and allowing Mitchell, of Greenfield Park, Que., to fire into an open net.

Radulov collected his sixth point of the playoffs on the sequence, to lead all scorers in the series.

The trouble is as Radulov retreated toward his bench, the Habs had six players on the ice.

It went unnoticed by the officials.

Julien likes to say you need to be lucky to win; here was another proverbial good bounce.

They’ll need more.

