Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, of Finland, celebrates during the third period after scoring his third goal of the night against the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, of Finland, celebrates during the third period after scoring his third goal of the night against the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Rantanen nets hat trick, Avalanche beat Canadiens Add to ...

Pat Graham

DENVER — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Mikko Rantanen scored three times for his first career hat trick, Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Andreas Martinsen added a goal as the last-place Avalanche posted back-to-back wins for the first time since November. Even more, it’s the first time all season they’ve won two straight at home.

Pickard picked up his second shutout of the season, withstanding a late flurry at the end. He also had an assist.

All-Star goaltender Carey Price wasn’t sharp early, giving up two quick goals, and the Canadiens never recovered. This after routing Colorado 10-1 on Dec. 10 in Montreal.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular