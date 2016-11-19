Tuukka Rask was rarely tested in his latest win, and Patrice Bergeron’s power-play score capped a three-goal second period that carried the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Rask needed only 11 saves to raise his record to 11-2, but lost a bid for his fourth shutout with 2:40 to play. He was the NHL’s First Star last week, going 4-0-0 with a 0.75 goals-against average.

Brad Marchand, Matt Beleskey and Tim Schaller also scored for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg, and Michael Hutchinson made 34 saves. The Jets were outshot 38-12 while losing in regulation for only the second time in their last seven games.

The Bruins dominated play for most of the opening period and a half, but held just a 1-0 lead despite a 20-4 advantage in shots on goal until Marchand made it 2-0 at 11:37 of the second.

The winger collected a loose puck along the left boards near the Jets blue line, broke in alone and shifted around Hutchinson before tucking a backhander into the net.

With the Bruins on a two-man advantage, Bergeron one-timed David Krejci’s pass from the left circle, with the puck sneaking between Hutchinson and the near post to make it 3-0 at 17:00.

Beleskey’s goal gave Boston a 1-0 lead 2:01 into the second. He one-timed defenceman Joe Morrow’s pass into the net from near the left faceoff circle.

NOTES: Boston needs one goal to join Montreal as the only NHL franchises with 20,000. . David Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with 10 goals, missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. D Colin Miller was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... The Jets didn’t get their first shot on goal until 6 1/2 minutes into the game. ... The Bruins won the only other regular-season meeting this season, 4-1 at Winnipeg on Oct. 17. . Linesman Darren Gibbs’ helmet went flying off into Boston’s bench when he collided with a couple of players.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Carolina on Sunday in the third game of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season.

Bruins: Host St. Louis on Tuesday in the last of five straight games against Western Conference teams.

