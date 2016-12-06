Henrik Zetterberg scored the deciding goal in the shootout with a backhand as the Detroit Red Wings came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Tuesday.

Thomas Vanek also scored against Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout and Patrik Laine had Winnipeg’s marker against Petr Mrazek.

Tomas Tatar, Anthony Mantha and Vanek scored in regulation for Detroit (13-11-3), which has at least one point in seven of its last eight games (5-1-2).

The Jets got goals from Andrew Copp, Dustin Byfuglien and Laine, whose 17th of the season tied him for the NHL lead with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

Byfuglien and Laine each added an assist for Winnipeg (13-13-3), which is 4-1-1 in its past six games.

Hellebuyck made 27 saves, while Mrazek stopped 31 shots.

Winnipeg had a 3-1 lead late in the first period, but Vanek eventually tied it up with 2:08 left in the second on a re-direction.

Winnipeg was leading 28-16 in shots on goal after two periods, but didn’t get its first in the scoreless third until more than 12 minutes had passed.

That’s similar to the slow start the Red Wings had to start the game.

Detroit didn’t have a shot on goal when Copp tipped in teammate Ben Chiarot’s point shot to open the game’s scoring at 6:41 of the first period with Winnipeg’s seventh shot.

But the Wings’ second shot on goal 24 seconds later was Tatar’s marker off a rebound to tie it 1-1.

Zetterberg assisted on the goal, extending his point streak to five games with three goals and three assists.

Byfuglien made it 2-1 at 11:22 and then a Zetterberg turnover in the Wings’ end led to Laine’s goal 1:44 later.

The long blast appeared to glance off a Detroit stick and then defenceman Mike Green on the way past Mrazek at 13:06.

Laine has four goals and a pair of assists in his past six games.

Winnipeg outshot the Wings 16-7 in the opening period.

A turnover by Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom in his own end led to Mantha’s goal at 10:59 of the second period to make it 3-2.

Vanek tied it at 17:52 with a re-direction of Xavier Ouellet’s shot.

The Jets have been outscored 39-19 in the second period this season.

Winnipeg hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday, while Detroit returns home to face Columbus on Friday.

Report Typo/Error