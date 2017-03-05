Richard Bachman made 43 saves, Bo Horvat and Markus Granlund each scored and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Sunday.

Bachman got his first win since Oct. 30, 2015, and is unbeaten in two career starts for Vancouver.

Patrick Eaves scored for the second straight game and Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves for the Ducks, who have not won consecutive games since Jan. 17-19. Anaheim’s three-game winning streak at home ended, and the Ducks find themselves tied with Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division after the Flames won their seventh straight game earlier in the day.

After benefiting from some puck luck in their 4-3 win at Los Angeles on Saturday, the Canucks again capitalized on a fortunate bounce to take the lead 14:09 into the first period. Bernier thought he had smothered Ben Hutton’s shot from the blue line, but the puck trickled free from under his left arm. Horvat was waiting at the foot of the crease and easily tapped in his second goal in three games.

Horvat picked up a point for the third consecutive game and has two goals and three assists in that span. Hutton had an assist for the third straight game.

The Ducks thought they had tied it up 2:33 later, but the officials immediately ruled that Ondrej Kase kicked in the rebound of Eaves’ shot. The play stood as called after a video review showed Kase’s skate was moving into the puck.

Granlund made it 2-0 early in the second on a breakaway, putting his shot from the faceoff circle between Bernier’s legs.

Eaves beat Bachman to the short left side, cutting the Ducks’ deficit to 2-1 with 13:48 remaining.

Sami Vatanen nearly tied it up with just over a minute to go, but his slap shot went wide of the net.

Canucks forward Loui Eriksson had to be helped to the locker room 2:52 into the game with an apparent right leg injury and did not return. Eriksson and Ducks centre Chris Wagner had a knee-on-knee collision against the boards, and Eriksson could not put any weight on his leg coming off the ice.

