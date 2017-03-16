Richard Panik scored the go-ahead goal as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 Thursday night.

Panik scored the winner on the power play at 16:59 of the third period as he deposited a shot to the back of the net on a one-timer off a feed from Patrick Kane.

Scott Darling made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (45-20-5), who collected their second straight win. Duncan Keith had the other goal.

The Senators (39-23-7) got a 26-save performance from Mike Condon but it wasn’t enough as they failed to jump into first place in the Atlantic Division. Kyle Turris scored the lone goal.

The first goal of the game came at 8:04 of the third period when Keith’s shot eventually found its way across the goal line. Condon made the initial save on the shot but the rebound bounced off a collection of bodies in front of the net before crossing the goal line.

Turris tied the game at 11:23 on the power play with a one-timer from the right side that beat a screened Darling over the shoulder with Bobby Ryan on top of the crease.

For two periods the defence and goaltending were the stories as neither team was able to score despite firing 43 combined shots on goal.

The Senators had 21 shots on Darling through the first two periods but another 23 were blocked by Blackhawks skaters. On the other side, Condon made 22 saves while his teammates blocked 10 additional shots.

Condon’s best save was a glove grab off Artemi Panarin in the second after Senators forward Derick Brassard tried to clear the puck behind the goal but it bounced off the side of the net right to Panarin in the slot.

The Senators had back-to-back power plays late in the second as Marian Hossa was called for holding just eight seconds after Marcus Kruger finished serving his interference penalty.

Ottawa had two shots on each of those power plays with no luck. Cody Ceci had no luck either as he was staring at a wide-open net from the face-off circle but the puck jumped over his stick.

Notes: Jyrki Jokipakka, Christopher DiDomenico, Mark Stone, Mark Borowiecki and Craig Anderson were scratches for the Senators. Michal Kempny, Tomas Jurco, Artem Anisimov, Michal Rozsival and Dennis Rasmussen were scratches for the Blackhawks Chicago forward Marian Hossa played his 1,300th game Next up for the Senators is the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The teams will then complete a back-to-back when they travel to Montreal for a game Sunday. The Blackhawks are in Toronto Saturday to face the Maple Leafs.

