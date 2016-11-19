Jaromir Jagr had a goal and two assists and Roberto Luongo made 39 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday.

Jussi Jokinen, Jonathan Marchessault and Derek MacKenzie also scored for the Panthers (9-8-1).

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and Craig Anderson made 19 saves for the Senators (10-7-1), who have lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Pageau broke Luongo’s shutout bid when his shot from below the goal line found its way in between the netminder and the crossbar at 4:45 of the third period.

MacKenzie got that goal back for the Panthers at 9:16 when his shot barely got through Anderson and across the goal line.

Through 40 minutes the Senators had nothing to show for what were two very solid periods of hockey, other than 27 shots on goal.

At one point in the first period they held a 12-3 advantage in shots but trailed 2-0 as Jagr had a hand in on both goals.

He opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the contest when his backhand was redirected by the stick of Senators forward Derick Brassard past Anderson.

Jagr then left the puck at the Ottawa blue line for Aleksander Barkov, who then found Jokinen in the slot, and he beat Anderson high glove side with a wrist shot.

In between those two goals Ryan Dzingel got past Panthers defenceman Jakub Kindl, but fired a shot off the crossbar. Kindl received a hooking penalty on the play but the Senators managed just one shot during the man advantage.

Luongo got some help in the second period when Aaron Ekblad slid to block a Mark Stone shot after the original shot by Brassard went off the end boards right to Stone at the side of the net.

Luongo later stopped Pageau point blank with a sprawling save then foiled Dzingel on a breakaway.

Marchessault gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead at 14:55 of the second when a blocked shot went right to his stick at the side of the goal. He quickly swatted the puck past Anderson.

Notes: Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman and Andrew Hammond were scratches for the Senators while Dylan McIlrath, Greg McKegg and Kyle Rau were scratches for the PanthersCurtis Lazar was recalled by the Senators Saturday and made his season debutThe Senators placed goaltender Andrew Hammond on waivers SaturdayPanthers defenceman Keith Yandle played in his 569th consecutive game. He currently ranks second in consecutive game played behind the 722 of Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew CoglianoThe Senators next play Tuesday in Montreal against the Canadiens. The Panthers are at Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers Sunday.

