Robin Lehner made 37 saves, Kyle Okposo scored his 16th goal and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

The Sabres also got goals from Ryan O’Reilly, Sam Reinhart and Marcus Foligno. Jack Eichel had two assists.

Lehner got his fourth career shutout and first this season. His first two came with the Senators, who traded him to Buffalo before last season.

Mike Condon allowed four goals on 25 shots before getting pulled in the third period. The Senators have lost four of six.

Buffalo is 5-0-1 in its last six home games and has earned a point in seven straight games against Ottawa.

Okposo gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first period. He received a pass from Justin Falk in the left corner, held off defenceman Marc Methot as he skated to the left slot and flipped a backhand into the far corner.

O’Reilly scored his 10th to make it 2-0 with 3:09 remaining in the second. Stationed in the right slot, O’Reilly re-directed Rasmus Ristolainen’s wrist shot from the point past Condon.

Lehner made 13 saves in the second period. His best stop came in the final minute when he skated out of the crease and reached back to glove a hard wrist shot by Mike Hoffman.

Reinhart knocked in the rebound of his own missed shot 5:53 into the third period for his 11th goal of the season. Foligno slid a wrist shot under Condon’s pads with 9:09 remaining after Eichel intercepted Dion Phaneuf’s clearing pass. Eichel also assisted on Reinhart’s goal.

