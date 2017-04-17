There is something troublesome about a lead and trying to hold it in this opening NHL playoff tussle between the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.

But the only score that matters to both teams is the one that is up on the scoreboard after the final whistle sounds and, in that regard, the Ottawa Senators are breathing a little easier.

The Senators, after coughing up a three-goal lead in the second period, put all those bad memories behind them. Bobby Ryan proved the hero for Ottawa, redirecting a cross-ice feed from Kyle Turris while Ottawa was on the power play and the puck drifted past Rask to give the Senators their second consecutive overtime win of the series as Ottawa won 4-3.

The Senators have now taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven-game Eastern Conference quarter-final. Game 4 of the playoff is in Boston’s TD Garden on Wednesday.

It was the Senators’ turn to play fast and loose with the lead after taking the Bruins to school and leading by three goals before four minutes had elapsed in the second period.

Perhaps scared stiff by the drubbing, the Bruins responded and scored three times before the end of the period to knot the score 3-3 heading into the final frame.

The third period was a rollicking affair with great scoring chances at both ends, but the score remained deadlocked.

Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson made a great glove save off a tough shot by Kevan Miller. At the other end, Boston goalie Tuukka Rask was fortunate when a blast by Mike Hoffman, seeking his third goal, rang off the iron.

In the first game of the playoff last week in Kanata, Ont., it was the Senators who could not hang on to a 1-0 lead heading into the third period where the Bruins scored twice to take a 2-1 win.

And in Saturday’s second encounter, it was the Bruins who coughed up a two-goal lead in the third period that allowed the Senators to skate off with a 4-3 overtime win.

The event capped an exciting weekend of sports in the New England city that also included an NBA postseason game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls and a weekend home stand for the Boston Red Sox.

And Monday was the Patriots’ Day holiday in Massachusetts and before the hockey game came the 121st Boston Marathon with close to 30,000 participants pounding the pavement.

But the spandex set eventually disappeared to be replaced that night by the city’s hard-core hockey fans, who haven’t had an NHL playoff game in which to vent their excitement since 2014, the last time the Bruins played a home playoff date.

The fans were already in fine fettle before the teams had even hit the ice, whooping it up when the maniacal laugh of Ozzy Osbourne erupted from the PA system, signalling the start of heavy metal anthem Crazy Train.

Neither team had scored a goal in the opening period in both of the first two games, but the Senators quickly halted that anomaly.

Hoffman broke in behind a sleeping Boston defence for a breakaway and scored at the seven minute, 15-second mark of the frame, using his long reach on a deke to slide the puck past Rask.

Less than 30 seconds after that Derick Brassard took advantage of a sloppy Boston clearing attempt, banging home the puck while stationed on Rusk’s doorstep for a 2-0 Ottawa lead.

Ottawa outshot Boston 10-3 in the period.

More trouble was to follow Boston into the second period where Hoffman potted his second, on the power-play, his shot from the blueline sailing into the upper half of the net through heavy traffic to bring the score to 3-0.

Even Bobby Orr, the beloved former Bruin great who was among those in attendance, must have had trouble digesting what was unfolding at ice level.

But the Bruins battled back, and quickly.

First it was Noel Acciari, playing in his first playoff game for Boston, deflecting a shot past Anderson.

Then, just 42-seconds later, a horrible gaffe by Ottawa’s Ryan all but gift-wrapped Boston’s second goal.

Ryan lost control of the puck just inside the Ottawa blueline and then fell as David Backes quickly closed ranks.

Backes then scooped up the loose puck and broke in all alone on Anderson to score and cut the Ottawa lead to 3-2.

And the Bruins were not done yet.

While on the power play, David Pastrnak wired home a shot to the short side of the net that tied the score at 3-3.

Report Typo/Error