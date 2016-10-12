Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard blocks a pass attempt by Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel during the third period of pre-season NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Buffalo Sabres centre Jack Eichel has been helped off the ice after hurting his left leg during practice on Wednesday.

Eichel was in front of the net when he got tangled up with a defencemen and his leg buckled beneath him.

He lay on the ice and grabbed his leg in pain as the team circled around him. Eichel was unable to put any weight on his leg as teammates helped him off the ice.

The injury occurred a day before the Sabres open the season hosting the Montreal Canadiens.

Eichel is key to the Sabres future after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. He is coming off a solid rookie season in which he had 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points in 81 games last year.

Eichel played one year at Boston University and became the second freshman to win college hockey’s top honour, the Hobey Baker Award.

