Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart scored in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres came from behind to defeat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday.

Okposo tied the game early in the period when he tipped a point shot from Jake McCabe past Craig Anderson just 67 seconds into the final frame.

The Sabres (5-4-2) then took their first lead of the game as Reinhart took advantage of a turnover at the side of the Ottawa goal. Craig Anderson stopped the first shot but Reinhart was able to jam a loose puck in between the skate of Anderson and the post at 8:22.

Later in the period the Senators got a great opportunity to tie the game when they were awarded a four-minute power play after Dmitry Kulikov got a high stick into the face of Bobby Ryan, but were unable to produce.

Mike Hoffman had the lone goal for the Senators (7-4-0), who got a 30-save performance from Anderson.

Robin Lehner made 32 saves to collect the win against his former team.

A scoreless first period did produce one highlight-worthy moment that ended with a sprawling stick save by Lehner in the Buffalo goal.

Jean Gabriel Pageau worked his way through the Sabres defence and got Lehner down as he went wide of the netminder, but Lehner was able to reach back and get his stick down to knock Pageau’s shot wide.

Hoffman fired a one-timer from the slot past Lehner at 2:42 of the second period while the Sabres were killing a too many men on the ice penalty for the game’s first goal.

There was also a stretch in the period where there was no stoppage in play for seven minutes 48 seconds.

The Sabres will conclude their mini two-game road swing against the Bruins in Boston Monday before returning home for a rematch with the Senators Wednesday.

The Senators will face the Predators in Nashville Tuesday.

Notes: Chris Wideman and Max McCormick were scratches for the Senators while scratches for the Sabres were Nicolas Deslauriers, Zack Bogosian and Hudson Fasching. The Sabres have won back-to-back games against the Senators for the first time in five years. Sabres forward William Carrier played his first NHL game. Senators forward Derick Brassard hasn’t scored since opening night, a span of 10 games. Senators forward Mike Hoffman failed to score in his first seven games but now has goals in three of his past four.

