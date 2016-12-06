Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jaden Schwartz scores the game-winning goal past Canadiens goalie Al Montoya. (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Schwartz, Blues rally to beat Canadiens in overtime Add to ...

Steve Overbey

ST. LOUIS — The Associated Press

Jaden Schwartz got his second goal of the game in overtime, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which has won four of five. The Blues rallied from a 2-0 deficit and have a point in their last 13 home games.

Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron scored for Montreal, which completed a five-game trip 2-3.

Goalie Jake Allen made 28 saves to improve to 13-3-3.

Schwartz lifted a backhander past goalie Al Montoya with 1:22 left in overtime.

Stastny and Schwartz scored in a 2:51 span in the third period to tie it at 2.

