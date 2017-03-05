Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday afternoon to earn their seventh straight win.

Michael Frolik, TJ Brodie, Micheal Ferland and Kris Versteeg also scored for the Flames (36-26-4), who have also won three in a row on home ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Making his fourth straight start in net for the Flames, Brian Elliott made 33 saves to pick up his sixth straight win. Elliott has gone 7-0-1 since his last regulation loss on Feb. 5 when he made 28 saves during a 4-3 loss in New York to the Rangers.

John Tavares and Jason Chimera scored for the Islanders (30-23-11), who are in the midst of a nine-game road trip on which they have gone 3-2-1 so far.

Thomas Greiss started in net for the Islanders and stopped 17-of-21 shots he faced in the first period before being replaced by Jean-Francois Berube, who finished with 15 saves.

Greiss had a great start to the game as he stopped the first 16 shots he faced before the Flames erupted for four goals in a span of 4:40 late in the first period.

Frolik started things off when he shovelled a sharp-angle shot past Greiss at 14:56 before Brodie banked the puck off the New York goalie’s leg from behind the net at 16:28.

Ferland took a pass from Monahan 42 seconds later and fired a quick shot past Greiss before Monahan converted a feed from Johnny Gaudreau to finish off a three-on-one opportunity with 23.3 seconds left in the opening period.

The Islanders rebounded with a better effort in the second period, but were only to score one goal when Tavares swatted a rebound past Elliott, who made the first save to stop a long-range shot by Josh Bailey during a four-on-four situation.

Versteeg added an insurance goal for the Flames at 6:58 of the third before Chimera replied for the Islanders at 11:32 when he snapped a shot to the top corner over Elliott’s glove.

